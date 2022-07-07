CenterPoint Energy warning customers of disconnection scams

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - CenterPoint officials are warning customers to be on alert for utility disconnection scams.

They say there has been an increase of reported door-to-door, phone calls and text message scams.

According to a press release, people impersonating CenterPoint have used various tactics, including requests to check electric meters at customers’ homes and spoofing company phone numbers to threaten disconnection.

Officials say CenterPoint Energy will never call a customer and demand payment over the phone to avoid immediate disconnection.

They will also never ask customers to make payments with a prepaid debit card, any form of cryptocurrency, or a third-party digital payment mobile application.

They also tell us all CenterPoint technicians and contractors have company badges to display when working.

If you believe you were a victim of a utility scam, call the police.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.