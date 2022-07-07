Bedford Collab bringing shared kitchen to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new shared kitchen is coming to Evansville’s southeast side.

The founders of the Bedford Collab, Merrick Korach and DeAndre Wilson are working to provide a space for food entrepreneurs — or “foodpreneurs” as they call them — in the community.

Located at the corner of South Bedford and Madison Avenues, the building doesn’t look like much, but Korach and Wilson have big plans for the space.

“Foodpreneurs here in the Evansville area have been having conversations about a shared commercial kitchen with low overhead cost that they can enter into for about 12 years now. My business partner DeAndre and I took it as an opportunity to say why not and why not here.” Korach said.

Korach and Wilson are from the Tepe Park community.

They want to provide a place for foodpreneurs to jumpstart their businesses.

“What’s gonna be really cool about Bedford Collab other than the 30 foodpreneurs we hope to have, is we’re going to have an indoor vertical hydroponic wall growing produce all year long,” Wilson said.

That produce will be stored in an outdoor area, that will eventually have walls, a roof and hopefully a lot of food.

“I mean as long as it’s six inches off the ground and covered, I mean we’ll pack it in. All of it,” Wilson said.

Having fresh produce all year round would solve another issue in the community.

Korach and Wilson say 40% of Evansville is in a food desert, meaning they aren’t within a mile of fresh produce.

“You know again, the entrepreneur in my wants to tackle the whole 40%,” Wilson said about reducing the number of people in a food desert. “I think conservatively we could reduce it by 10%.”

Their hope is to have the kitchen open by the first quarter of 2023.

They say the project began in 2020, but was slowed down by the pandemic.

In the past two years, the pair have raised the initial investment to purchase and gut the building at 1201 S. Bedford Ave.

Now, they’re looking to raise money to furnish the interior of the building.

The Indiana Housing & Community Development Authority (IHCDA) has partnered with the Bedford Collab.

If Korach and Wilson can raise $50,000, the IHCDA will match it with $50,000 of their own.

To donate to that fund, click HERE.

They have also partnered with Azzip Pizza. If you purchase a gift card from Azzip and use code “Bedford Collab” 20% will be donated to the project.

You can purchase Azzip gift cards HERE.

