Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

Wednesday Sunrise Headlines 7/6
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(WFIE) - We are on alert for excessive heat today. We’ll have what you need to know all throughout Sunrise.

We have new information on the death of an 11-year-old Mt. Vernon boy. The tragic incident all happened over the holiday weekend.

The suspect in a mass shooting at an Illinois parade has been charged with dozens of counts. The shooting spree left seven people dead and injured more than 30 others.

We now know the name of the man killed in a crash in Warrick County. It happened on State Road 68 just before 3 yesterday afternoon.

An open burn ban is in effect for the city of Evansville.

Watch the rest of 14 News Sunrise live, right here.

