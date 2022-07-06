USI men’s soccer releases 2022 schedule

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Southern Indiana Men’s Soccer kicks off its NCAA Division I campaign with a clash against Belmont University Thursday August 25 in Nashville, Tennessee. This will be the first regular season Division I match for the Screaming Eagles since spending three years at Division I between 1992-95.

Prior to the season opener, USI will play three exhibition matches. The Eagles face off with McKendree University (August 13) and Union University (August 19) at Strassweg field then battle Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology (August 21) on the road to finish preseason play.

After the exhibition contests and season opener on the road, USI hosts the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay (September 1) for the first 2022 regular season home match for the Eagles. The 2022 USI home schedule also includes Chicago State University (September 24).

The Eagles host Summit League rivals of Lindenwood University (September 16), University of Missouri-Kansas City (September 28), University of Nebraska at Omaha (October 8), Western Illinois University (October 26), and St. Thomas University (November 2). The USI-St. Thomas match will be senior day for the Eagles.

The 2022 road slate continues with Northern Kentucky University (August 28), Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (September 5), cross-town rival University of Evansville (September 10), Bradley University (September 13), Eastern Illinois University (October 1), and Bellarmine University (October 4).

USI stays on the road to face the defending Summit League champion University of Denver (October 19), Lindenwood University (October 23), and Oral Roberts University (November 5) to conclude the conference slate.

USI returns junior forward Zach Barton (St. Louis, Missouri), who led the team in goals (6), points (13), and game-winning goals (3) during 2021. The Eagles also get back sophomore forward/midfielder Zach Schoenstein (Evansville, Indiana), who had an electric freshman campaign, accumulating six goals and 13 points, tied most with Barton. Head coach Mat Santoro moves into his 14th season at the helm where he has earned 109 wins and is USI’s all-time winningest coach.

