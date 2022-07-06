Birthday Club
Police: 2 arrested after fight with officer who was investigating abuse claim

By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two people are facing resisting law enforcement charges after an incident Tuesday evening.

Police say they were called to the 6600 block of E. Oak Street because of a child abuse report.

They say Stephanie Dicks wanted to report the child missing, but the child was at a neighbor’s house claiming he had been tied up and locked in his room.

Officers say they had been to the same home a few hours before because a juvenile was locked out of the house.

Police say they rang the doorbell, and it took several minutes for Dicks to answer. They say when she did, she stepped outside and told them her son ran away.

Officers say they asked permission to see the child’s room. They say she was hesitant and went back inside. Police say Shawn Miller then came to the door, but wasn’t cooperative. They say he told them the child was lying.

Other officers say the child had bruising on his wrists.

Police say since that had probable cause that Miller may have abused the child, he stepped inside and put Miller’s hands behind his back.

Officers say he pulled away and shoved the officer.

They say Dicks stepped between them, and both Dicks and Miller tried to pull the officer out of the house. They say after a warning, a stun gun was used on Miller, and he was detained.

Dicks was then also taken into custody.

Police say they are still investigating the possible abuse, but so far, the couple is only charged with resisting.

Shawn Miller and Stephanie Dicks
Shawn Miller and Stephanie Dicks(Vanderburgh County Jail)
Incident Tuesday evening in the 6600 block of Oak St.
Incident Tuesday evening in the 6600 block of Oak St.(WFIE)

