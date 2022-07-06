Birthday Club
Person rescued after jumping off bridge, Henderson officials say

By Monica Watkins
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Traffic was slowed after officials say someone jumped into the Ohio River Tuesday evening.

They say the person jumped from the southbound twin bridge going into Henderson.

The bridge is clear now, and according to the Henderson County Sheriff, the person who jumped was rescued alive.

The Henderson Co. Sheriff also says that person was taken to Evansville for medical treatment.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

