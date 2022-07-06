Birthday Club
Owensboro native makes NBA head coach debut

(Source: AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro native is making his NBA head coaching debut.

Apollo High School alum Tyler Lashbrook is a skill development coach for the Philadelphia 76ers. On Tuesday, he made his debut as head coach of the Sixers’ Utah summer league team.

Game one started Tuesday at 6 p.m. against the Grizzlies on ESPN.

Lashbrook graduated from Western Kentucky University.

