Otters recognized by Frontier League after back to back sweeps

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Otters are being recognized by the Frontier League.

Justin Watland was named pitcher of the week, and the team was one of four programs to sweep their opponent heading into Independence Day weekend.

“I give our catchers a lot of credit - they’re calling really good games,” Watland says. “Last week being Brody’s (Tanksley) first professional start, he did awesome, he called a great game. It’s easier to pitch when you have guys so good defensively playing behind you.”

After a dominant 6-2 win over the Gateway Grizzlies Monday night, the Otters swept two programs back-to-back. They are now neck-and-neck in the West Division with the Washington Wild Things.

Andy McCauley’s crew experienced a bit of a drought at the end of June, shortly after securing the first place spot in the Division. But, they’ve won 7 straight going into their series opener against Shaumburg. Skip says they’re keeping everything in perspective.

“Really caps off to Justin Watland for what he did this week,” McCauley says. “You take it one game at a time, one series at a time. This is a good team coming in, they’ve won seven in a row too so it should be a good series.”

“We’re aware of where we’re at right now and what it’s going to stay at the top and compete with the best in this league,” Otters infielder, George Callil says. “We know we have the talent, we’ve just got to take it day by day.”

