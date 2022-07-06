Open Burning Ban issued in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An open burning ban is in effect for the city of Evansville.

The Evansville Environmental Protection Agency announced Tuesday, July 5 that the ban is due to low rainfall and dry conditions.

According to a press release, the open burn ban will continue until conditions improve. The public will be notified when the ban has been lifted.

EEPA says all forms of open burning are prohibited, including, but not limited to:

Recreational fires

Burn barrels

Agricultural and ditch clearing

Previously approved open burn variances

Previously approved air curtain incinerator permits

Officials say this ban does not include cooking fires in charcoal or gas grills. Any exceptions to the open burn ban must be approved in advance, in writing, by the director of the EEPA.

Officials also say people should practice fire prevention and dispose of cigarettes and matches safely.

According to a press release, people with any questions or concerns should contact the Evansville EPA at 812-435-6145.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.