Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Open Burning Ban issued in Evansville

(MGN)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An open burning ban is in effect for the city of Evansville.

The Evansville Environmental Protection Agency announced Tuesday, July 5 that the ban is due to low rainfall and dry conditions.

According to a press release, the open burn ban will continue until conditions improve. The public will be notified when the ban has been lifted.

EEPA says all forms of open burning are prohibited, including, but not limited to:

  • Recreational fires
  • Burn barrels
  • Agricultural and ditch clearing
  • Previously approved open burn variances
  • Previously approved air curtain incinerator permits

Officials say this ban does not include cooking fires in charcoal or gas grills. Any exceptions to the open burn ban must be approved in advance, in writing, by the director of the EEPA.

Officials also say people should practice fire prevention and dispose of cigarettes and matches safely.

According to a press release, people with any questions or concerns should contact the Evansville EPA at 812-435-6145.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Camrynn Ray McMichael
Mom names 11-year-old boy killed in Mt. Vernon fireworks incident
Camrynn Ray McMichael
ISP release preliminary autopsy results of boy killed in fireworks incident
Dispatch: Coroner called to wreck in Warrick Co.
WCSO responds to fatal crash on State Road 68 in Warrick Co.
Matthew Orth
Police: Driver more than 3x legal alcohol limit crashes in Evansville
Car runs into Evansville home
Car hits house in Evansville

Latest News

Veterans food bank asking community for help with donations
Veterans food bank asking community for help with donations
14 News & American Red Cross hosts Celebration Freedom Blood Drive
14 News & American Red Cross hosts Celebration Freedom Blood Drive
Police: Firework wielding teens in ski masks arrested with loaded guns
Police: Firework wielding teens in ski masks arrested with loaded guns
USI gets $1 million to expand dementia care programs
USI gets $1 million to expand dementia care programs