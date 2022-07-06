Officials: Mt. Vernon man sentenced after biting jail officer

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - A Mount Vernon man was sentenced to seven years in prison for battery on a jail officer in Posey County.

Officials say 38-year-old William Reynolds received his prison sentence in the Posey Circuit Court on Wednesday after pleading guilty to multiple charges, including battery resulting in bodily injury to a public safety official, resisting law enforcement, as well as the habitual offender enhancement.

According to a press release, Reynolds admitted to biting a jail confinement officer in the leg on Nov. 1, 2021.

“Thankfully, no confinement officers or inmates were seriously injured during this incident,” Posey County Prosecutor Thomas Clowers said in a press release. “Our jail officers have an incredibly difficult job as it is. I know Sheriff (Tom) Latham is not going to tolerate this type of behavior in the jail. Thanks to the work of Detective Kyle Reidford and Chief Deputy Prosecutor Georgianne Mastison, Mr. Reynolds was held accountable for his actions.”

Reynolds will be transported to the Indiana Department of Correction to serve his sentence.

