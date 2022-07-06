Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Officials: Mt. Vernon man sentenced after biting jail officer

William Reynolds Mugshot
William Reynolds Mugshot(Source: Office of the Prosecuting Attorney of Posey County)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - A Mount Vernon man was sentenced to seven years in prison for battery on a jail officer in Posey County.

Officials say 38-year-old William Reynolds received his prison sentence in the Posey Circuit Court on Wednesday after pleading guilty to multiple charges, including battery resulting in bodily injury to a public safety official, resisting law enforcement, as well as the habitual offender enhancement.

According to a press release, Reynolds admitted to biting a jail confinement officer in the leg on Nov. 1, 2021.

“Thankfully, no confinement officers or inmates were seriously injured during this incident,” Posey County Prosecutor Thomas Clowers said in a press release. “Our jail officers have an incredibly difficult job as it is. I know Sheriff (Tom) Latham is not going to tolerate this type of behavior in the jail. Thanks to the work of Detective Kyle Reidford and Chief Deputy Prosecutor Georgianne Mastison, Mr. Reynolds was held accountable for his actions.”

Reynolds will be transported to the Indiana Department of Correction to serve his sentence.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Camrynn Ray McMichael
ISP release preliminary autopsy results of boy killed in fireworks incident
Dispatch: Coroner called to wreck in Warrick Co.
WCSO responds to fatal crash on State Road 68 in Warrick Co.
Camrynn Ray McMichael
Mom names 11-year-old boy killed in Mt. Vernon fireworks incident
Police: Firework wielding teens in ski masks arrested with loaded guns
Police: Firework wielding teens in ski masks arrested with loaded guns
Person rescued after jumping off bridge, Henderson officials say

Latest News

Evansville Otters helping build homes in Jacobsville community
Evansville Otters helping build homes in Jacobsville community
Ky. COVID cases on the rise
Ky. COVID cases on the rise
Evansville Otters helping build homes in Jacobsville community
Evansville Otters helping build homes in Jacobsville community
7/6 Neighborhood Watch
7/6 Neighborhood Watch