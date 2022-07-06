Officials announcing indictments of 2 people accused of trafficking fentanyl

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the United States Department of Justice will be in Evansville Wednesday afternoon for a press conference.

U.S. Attorney Zachary Myers will be joined by representatives from the DEA, Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office and the Evansville Police Department.

They will announce the indictments of two people accused of trafficking fentanyl in the Evansville area.

You will be able to watch that here at 1 p.m.

