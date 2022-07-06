Birthday Club
Officials announcing indictments of 2 people accused of trafficking fentanyl

Suspected fentanyl.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the United States Department of Justice will be in Evansville Wednesday afternoon for a press conference.

U.S. Attorney Zachary Myers will be joined by representatives from the DEA, Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office and the Evansville Police Department.

They will announce the indictments of two people accused of trafficking fentanyl in the Evansville area.

You will be able to watch that here at 1 p.m.

