EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The man found guilty of shooting at an Evansville police officer back in May of 2020 is set to be sentenced Wednesday.

A jury found Andrew Barnett guilty on several charges, including attempted aggravated battery.

Man found guilty of shooting at EPD officer to be sentenced.

Police say it started when officers were called to Lodge Avenue near Van Bibber Avenue for reports of a person with a gun.

Once the first officer arrived, authorities say Barnett took off running.

Another officer caught up to him and used a stun gun.

Police say Barnett was unaffected and then shot his revolver at the officer.

Shortly after, the first officer pulled out her gun and commanded Barnett to surrender, which he did.

We’ll have updates on his sentencing tonight on 14 News.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.