Ky COVID cases on the rise

Kentucky COVID-19 graphic.
Kentucky COVID-19 graphic.(WFIE)
By Jamee French
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Western Kentucky health leaders seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases.

The Green River District Health Department reports in the last week 647 people tested positive for the virus.

The highest portion of those positive cases are out of Daviess County with 364.

Two people died from COVID-19.

The report shows one of them lived in Daviess County. The other lived in Ohio County.

The district’s average number of new cases last week rose to 92 new cases per day.

The Kentucky map shows Henderson, Daviess, Webster, Hopkins, Muhlenberg, and Ohio Counties are all in red, or a high incidence rate.

Ky COVID Map 7/5
Ky COVID Map 7/5(Kentucky coronavirus website)

