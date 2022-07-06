Ind. animal shelters reducing adoption fees in July
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Due to unprecedented overcrowding, animal shelters across the country are joining together for a summer campaign to lower adoption fees.
BISSELL Pet Foundation is prompting a national call for adoption by hosting its longest-ever Summer National “Empty the Shelters” reduced-fee adoption event from July 11-31.
This campaign is affecting the following statewide animal shelters:
- Orange County Humane Society Inc.
- Vanderburgh Humane Society
- Fulton County Animal Center
- Humane Society of Elkhart County
- White River Humane Society
- Bartholomew County Humane Society
- Greene County Humane Society
- Greensburg Decatur County Animal Shelter
- Independent Cat Society
- Kokomo Humane Society
- South Bend Animal Resource Center
Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.