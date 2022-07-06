Ind. animal shelters reducing adoption fees in July

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Due to unprecedented overcrowding, animal shelters across the country are joining together for a summer campaign to lower adoption fees.

BISSELL Pet Foundation is prompting a national call for adoption by hosting its longest-ever Summer National “Empty the Shelters” reduced-fee adoption event from July 11-31.

This campaign is affecting the following statewide animal shelters:

