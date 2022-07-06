Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

‘I set my mind to it’: Diving 358 feet in less than 3 minutes, swimmer breaks national record

A diver from Hawaii has broken the USA Men’s National Freediving Record.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A diver from Hawaii has broken the USA Men’s National Freediving Record.

During the International Association for the Development of Apnea (AIDA) depth championships in the Philippines last week, Kurt Chambers completed a self-powered dive to 358 feet on a single breath of air.

The record dive took two minutes and 54 seconds.

The Kailua-Kona native is now the deepest competitive free diver in all of North America.

“At some point I went ahead and set my mind on it, even if it was kind of an ambitious goal to reach those numbers based on where I was at,” Chambers said. “I set my mind to it and ended up being successful.”

Chambers teaches freediving courses in Hawaii.

He holds 10 national records.

Copyright 2022 KHNL/KGMB Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Camrynn Ray McMichael
ISP release preliminary autopsy results of boy killed in fireworks incident
Dispatch: Coroner called to wreck in Warrick Co.
WCSO responds to fatal crash on State Road 68 in Warrick Co.
Camrynn Ray McMichael
Mom names 11-year-old boy killed in Mt. Vernon fireworks incident
Police: Firework wielding teens in ski masks arrested with loaded guns
Police: Firework wielding teens in ski masks arrested with loaded guns
Person rescued after jumping off bridge, Henderson officials say

Latest News

FILE - Investigators search for evidence outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May...
New report details missed chances to stop Uvalde shooting
Richmond's police chief said a “hero citizen” overheard a conversation indicating there was an...
Police: July 4 mass shooting thwarted in Virginia’s capital
William Reynolds Mugshot
Officials: Mt. Vernon man sentenced after biting jail officer
FILE PHOTO - Governors in at least a dozen states have taken action this year by refusing to...
States move to protect abortion from prosecutions elsewhere