Gibson Co. authorities involved in standoff, make no arrest

Newscast recording
By Monica Watkins and Brady Williams
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Gibson County Sheriff’s deputies and Fort Branch Police had a trailer surrounded for several hours on Tuesday.

Our 14 News crew was on scene as a standoff happened.

After a long wait outside, police commanded the people inside to come out, and eventually broke open the door.

Law enforcement detained two people and questioned them for over an hour while searching the trailer.

Afterwards, the pair were eventually let go by police. One of them spoke with our reporters on scene claiming his innocence.

We’re still working to get information from officials about why law enforcement was there.

