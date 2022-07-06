Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Excessive Heat Warning

Newscast Recording
By Byron Douglas
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 4:44 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Excessive Heat Warning continues through Thursday, and we are on alert for hazardous heat and elevated humidity. The Heat Index will soar (106-112) during the afternoon and early evening hours. The only relief from the heat will be scattered thunderstorms each afternoon. There is a marginal threat for a few severe thunderstorms with the primary concern damaging winds. Mostly sunny this afternoon with scattered afternoon thunderstorms as highs ascend into the upper 90s. Tonight, partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms early in the evening as lows drop into the upper 70s.

Thursday, mostly sunny with scattered thunderstorms as high temps ease into the mid to upper 90s. The Heat Index will climb to near 110-during the afternoon. Also, there is a small threat for a few severe thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Camrynn Ray McMichael
ISP release preliminary autopsy results of boy killed in fireworks incident
Dispatch: Coroner called to wreck in Warrick Co.
WCSO responds to fatal crash on State Road 68 in Warrick Co.
Camrynn Ray McMichael
Mom names 11-year-old boy killed in Mt. Vernon fireworks incident
Police: Firework wielding teens in ski masks arrested with loaded guns
Police: Firework wielding teens in ski masks arrested with loaded guns
Princeton City Council member accused of misconduct

Latest News

14 First Alert 7/6
14 First Alert 7/6
7/5 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
7/5 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
WFIE Alert Day
Dangerous heat wave continues through Thursday
14 First Alert 7/5 - Midday
14 First Alert 7/5 - Midday