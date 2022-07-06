EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Excessive Heat Warning continues through Thursday, and we are on alert for hazardous heat and elevated humidity. The Heat Index will soar (106-112) during the afternoon and early evening hours. The only relief from the heat will be scattered thunderstorms each afternoon. There is a marginal threat for a few severe thunderstorms with the primary concern damaging winds. Mostly sunny this afternoon with scattered afternoon thunderstorms as highs ascend into the upper 90s. Tonight, partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms early in the evening as lows drop into the upper 70s.

Thursday, mostly sunny with scattered thunderstorms as high temps ease into the mid to upper 90s. The Heat Index will climb to near 110-during the afternoon. Also, there is a small threat for a few severe thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours.

