Excessive heat through Thursday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Temperatures again climbed toward the 100-degree mark on Wednesday. Excessive heat index values of 110+ made Wednesday one of the hottest days of 2022 so far. Our heat wave will start to break by Friday as a series of weather makers move through the region. We may see some scattered storms on Thursday with highs near 90. Another round of storms will accompany a cold front through the Tri-State on Friday. Winds will shift to the northwest, and humidity levels should drop into a more comfortable range for the weekend. Highs on Saturday will retreat to the mid 80s, and remain there through Sunday. Low 90s and scattered showers return early next week.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.