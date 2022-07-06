Birthday Club
Excessive heat through Thursday

14 First Alert 7/6 - Midday
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Temperatures again climbed toward the 100-degree mark on Wednesday. Excessive heat index values of 110+ made Wednesday one of the hottest days of 2022 so far. Our heat wave will start to break by Friday as a series of weather makers move through the region. We may see some scattered storms on Thursday with highs near 90. Another round of storms will accompany a cold front through the Tri-State on Friday. Winds will shift to the northwest, and humidity levels should drop into a more comfortable range for the weekend. Highs on Saturday will retreat to the mid 80s, and remain there through Sunday. Low 90s and scattered showers return early next week.

