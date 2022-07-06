Birthday Club
Evansville Otters helping build homes in Jacobsville community

By Jordan Yaney
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Otters were out in the community on Wednesday helping build a home for Habitat for Humanity.

The homeowner says construction started about three weeks ago, and already her home has a foundation, floors and walls going up Wednesday.

Otters manager Andy McCauley says he and his team love to get out in the community and help when they can, even if they have to battle some extreme heat.

“Every homestand we seem to be out in the community doing something, Brittany Skinner does a great job getting us out in the community and it’s great for the guys to get out and meet some of the fans other than on the baseball field, and see us not in uniform but in street clothes, it’s a little bit different too,” McCauley said.

The Otters couldn’t hang around too long Wednesday morning as the team looks to extend their eight-game winning streak against the Schaumburg Boomers.

