Evansville man sentenced to 25 Years in federal prison for sexual exploitation of minor

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Michael Lesean Franklin, 51, of Evansville, was sentenced to 300 months in federal prison for sexual exploitation of a child.

According to court documents, Franklin was arrested on state child molestation charges on March 1, 2020.

[Previous: EPD: Man arrested after reported sexual misconduct with minor]

Investigators say they examined his smartphone and discovered that he used it to photograph himself engaged in sex acts with girl under the age of 16 on at least three separate occasions in early 2020.

They say Franklin’s smartphone also contained additional sexually explicit images of the child.

Franklin pleaded guilty on federal charges.

He’ll also be on probation for 10 years following his release from prison. Franklin must also register as sex offender wherever he lives, works, or goes to school, as required by law.

