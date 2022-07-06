Crews battle Posey Co. structure fire

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Several agencies battled a fire Wednesday morning in Posey County.

That structure fire was on Cox Road.

Authorities, say thanks to a quick response, they were able to save the home.

Crews with Black Township Fire and Rescue, Point Township, Mt. Vernon City Fire, Posey County EMS and Posey County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call.

