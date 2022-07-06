Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Cody Johnson coming to Ford Center

Cody Johnson coming to Evansville
Cody Johnson coming to Evansville(Ford Center)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Cody Johnson, along with special guests Randy Houser and Randall King, will be performing at the Ford Center November 10.

Tickets go on sale Friday July 15 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at either the Ford Center Ticket Office or Ticketmaster.com.

It’s part of 23 new dates that were just announced.

Johnson is a Platinum recording artist who has released his second album, Human The Double Album.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Camrynn Ray McMichael
ISP release preliminary autopsy results of boy killed in fireworks incident
Dispatch: Coroner called to wreck in Warrick Co.
WCSO responds to fatal crash on State Road 68 in Warrick Co.
Camrynn Ray McMichael
Mom names 11-year-old boy killed in Mt. Vernon fireworks incident
Police: Firework wielding teens in ski masks arrested with loaded guns
Police: Firework wielding teens in ski masks arrested with loaded guns
Princeton City Council member accused of misconduct

Latest News

Shawn Miller and Stephanie Dicks
Police: 2 arrested after fight with officer who was investigating abuse claim
Suspected fentanyl.
Officials announcing indictments of 2 people accused of trafficking fentanyl
Crews battle structure fire in Posey County Wednesday morning.
Crews battle Posey Co. structure fire
David North
Evansville man accused of child molesting expected in court