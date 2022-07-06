Cody Johnson coming to Ford Center

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Cody Johnson, along with special guests Randy Houser and Randall King, will be performing at the Ford Center November 10.

Tickets go on sale Friday July 15 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at either the Ford Center Ticket Office or Ticketmaster.com.

It’s part of 23 new dates that were just announced.

Johnson is a Platinum recording artist who has released his second album, Human The Double Album.

