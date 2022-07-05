Birthday Club
Vegan mom found guilty of 1st-degree murder in starvation death of 18-month-old son

Ryan and Sheila O'Leary are charged with first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, aggravated manslaughter, child abuse and two counts of child neglect.(Source: Cape Coral Police)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. (CNN) - A Florida mother has been found guilty of first-degree murder after her child died from starvation.

Sheila O’Leary and her husband Ryan Patrick O’Leary were indicted in December 2019 for abusing and neglecting their four children.

Their 18-month-old son died of malnutrition and dehydration, and the three other children were also found to be malnourished and underweight.

The couple reportedly told police they are vegans and only eat raw fruits and vegetables.

Now, the mother is facing a life sentence without the possibility of parole. Her sentencing is scheduled for July 25.

Ryan O’Leary is expected to go to trial later this year.

