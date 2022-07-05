USI gets $1 million to expand dementia care programs

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana Foundation has received a $1 million leadership gift from the Sol and Arlene Bronstein Foundation to expand programs of excellence in dementia care and advance care planning education.

Officials say $750,000 will establish an endowment, and the remaining $250,000 will provide immediate funding for several initiatives.

In recognition of their contributions to the University and impactful careers in the Evansville community and beyond, USI is renaming its Center for Healthy Aging and Wellness within the College of Nursing and Health Professions the Bronstein Center for Healthy Aging and Wellness.

“We are grateful and honored to receive this leadership gift from the Sol and Arlene Bronstein Foundation,” said Ronald S. Rochon, USI President. “It is fitting for our Center for Healthy Aging and Wellness to now include the Bronstein name as a representation of our partnership in expanding programs of excellence in dementia care and advance care planning. This gift will have a significant impact on our students, faculty, health care professionals and members of our community.”

Officials say the new funds will support five key initiatives:

Conduct evidence-based training and certifications for dementia care and advance care planning education for University of Southern Indiana students and faculty, regional healthcare professionals and community members

Develop and/or enhance artificial intelligence and/or smart home technology to support people living with dementia

Launch the annual Bronstein Faculty Research and/or Innovation Award to support excellence in dementia care and/or advance care planning

Launch the Bronstein Affiliate Visiting faculty position in the University of Southern Indiana Bronstein Center for healthy Aging and Wellness with a focus on dementia and/or advance care planning

Host international/national speakers as the Bronstein Keynote speaker at the Mid-America Institute on Aging and Wellness annual conference

The gift will also enhance the Bronstein Center for Healthy Aging and Wellness’ mission of dedication in advancing the understanding of aging and promoting the well-being of older adults through interdisciplinary education, research and engaged partnerships.

“The Bronstein funding allows USI’s Center for Healthy Aging and Wellness to expand programs of excellence in dementia care and advance care planning education through initiatives engaging USI students, USI faculty, regional health care professionals and community members,” says Dr. Katie Ehlman, Director of the Bronstein Center for Healthy Aging and Wellness. “It is an honor for USI and the Center to continue work in the areas important to Sol and Arlene Bronstein.”

