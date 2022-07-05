Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - A heat advisory continues through Thursday, and we are on alert for hazardous heat and elevated humidity. The Heat Index will soar during the afternoon and early evening hours.

Evansville police say a teen was shot late last night. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An 11-year-old Mt. Vernon boy was killed in an accident involving fireworks over the holiday weekend. Many are remembering him this morning.

More developing news out of Illinois overnight. Authorities say they arrested the person of interest in the July 4 parade shooting that killed six people in a Chicago suburb.

Click here to watch the rest of Sunrise live.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.