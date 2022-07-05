TRAFFIC ALERT: Walnut St. and Alvord Blvd. to close for new water main installation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Water and Sewer Utility says the intersection at Walnut Street and Alvord Boulevard will be closed to all traffic for installation of a new water main.

According to a social media post, that is set to happen Wednesday July 6, and continue for two days.

Officials say to access east of Alvord Blvd., you can enter and exit from Boeke. All side streets from Boeke to Weinbach are closed due to construction activities on Walnut St.

To access west of Alvord Blvd., you can enter and exit from Lincoln Park Drive off Lincoln. All side streets (except Lincoln Park) are closed including the Weinbach and Walnut intersection with construction activities.

For updates on the project, visit www.walnutstreetph2.com.

