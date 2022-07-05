Birthday Club
Traffic Alert: Lane restrictions planned on Lynch Rd. for bridge repair

WFIE Traffic Alert
WFIE Traffic Alert
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana Department of Transportation officials say there will be lane restrictions on Lynch Road.

Beginning on or around Monday, July 11, Lynch Road over Interstate 69 will be restricted to one lane for both east bound and west bound traffic.

Crews will being doing bridge work that is expected to last through the end of August, depending on the weather.

During restrictions, a 45 mph speed limit will be in place with a 15′0″ width restriction.

