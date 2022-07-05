Protestors attend Rally for Reproductive Rights Downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Pro-Abortion Rights activists have protested almost non-stop in the Tri-State after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Around 30 people were in attendance at a rally on Second Street downtown Evansville at the Old Post Office Event Center.

Organizers say with Monday being Independence Day, they wanted to let their voices be heard for women rights.

One Evansville couple says with the overturning of Roe v. Wade, and Monday being Independence Day, the rally was were they needed to be.

“I figured Fourth of July with celebrating our Independence, that we don’t, ya know even have a choice in the matter when it comes to our bodies,” says Jaylin All.

“Yeah, that’s my biggest thing for this day is it’s supposed to be about Independence, but with all of these rights being removed, it’s not really a free country anymore. So that’s why we are here today instead of with our families,” Gavin Hanks says.

Governor Eric Holcomb will meet with the General Assembly to determine the abortion rights in Indiana on July 25.

