Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Protestors attend Rally for Reproductive Rights Downtown Evansville

Protestors attend Rally for Reproductive Rights Downtown Evansville
Protestors attend Rally for Reproductive Rights Downtown Evansville(14 News)
By Bernado Malone and Monica Watkins
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Pro-Abortion Rights activists have protested almost non-stop in the Tri-State after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Around 30 people were in attendance at a rally on Second Street downtown Evansville at the Old Post Office Event Center.

Organizers say with Monday being Independence Day, they wanted to let their voices be heard for women rights.

One Evansville couple says with the overturning of Roe v. Wade, and Monday being Independence Day, the rally was were they needed to be.

“I figured Fourth of July with celebrating our Independence, that we don’t, ya know even have a choice in the matter when it comes to our bodies,” says Jaylin All.

“Yeah, that’s my biggest thing for this day is it’s supposed to be about Independence, but with all of these rights being removed, it’s not really a free country anymore. So that’s why we are here today instead of with our families,” Gavin Hanks says.

Governor Eric Holcomb will meet with the General Assembly to determine the abortion rights in Indiana on July 25.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Camrynn Ray McMichael
Mom names 11-year-old boy killed in Mt. Vernon fireworks incident
Man struck by lightning in Madisonville hospitalized, officials say
Gage Reisinger Mugshot
Evansville man charged for molesting child
EPD: One hospitalized after rollover crash on Big Cynthiana Rd.
The Jefferson Police Department reports an investigation of the Lankford Funeral Home and...
Investigators: Dozens of decomposed bodies found at funeral home

Latest News

Uniontown Water Rescue responds to unconscious person in water
Uniontown Water Rescue responds to unconscious person in water
Massive fire breaks out at old lumber yard in Carmi
Massive fire breaks out at old lumber yard in Carmi
Uniontown Water Rescue responds to unconscious person in water
Uniontown Water Rescue responds to unconscious person in water
Mom names 11-year-old boy killed in Mt. Vernon fireworks incident
Mom names 11-year-old boy killed in Mt. Vernon fireworks incident