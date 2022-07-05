Princeton City Council member accused of misconduct

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - A Princeton, Indiana, council member is accused of preparing legal documents without the authority to do so.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Sheri Greene used the resources of the Gibson County Assessor’s Office to prepare property deeds for friends and family.

Greene is an employee of the Assessor’s Office and is the elected City Council member for District 4 in Princeton.

The special prosecutor on the case tells us he’s not sure of a total loss of revenue this caused the county, but he says it has been happening for a number of years.

Greene is charged with Practicing Law by a Non-Attorney.

We’re told that’s a Class B Misdemeanor, and she faces a maximum of 180 days in jail and a maximum fine of $1,000.

We’ve reached out to Greene for comment.

