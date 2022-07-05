Birthday Club
Police: Firework wielding teens in ski masks arrested with loaded guns

(WCAX)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Two teenagers are facing several charges after a traffic stop Monday in Owensboro.

Police say they pulled over a car at the intersection of West 7th Street and Frayser Avenue.

They say the two teenagers in the car were wearing ski masks.

Officers say they found several fireworks in the vehicle, and there had been 911 calls about kids wearing ski masks shooting fireworks out of a car.

Police say when the teenagers got out of car, one of them ran before being caught by officers .

Officers say that teen had a fully loaded handgun with an extended 40-round magazine on him. They say a second loaded handgun was found inside the vehicle.

That teenager is charged with Possession of a Handgun by a Minor, Fleeing or Evading Police, and Fireworks in City Limits.

Police say the teen was charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking of a Motor Vehicle for a previous stolen vehicle investigation.

The second teenager was charged with Possession of a Handgun by a Minor, and Fireworks in City Limits. Police say that juvenile has previously been cited for Burglary, Criminal Mischief, Disorderly Conduct, and Theft by Unlawful Taking.

