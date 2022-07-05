OPD: Man arrested after fleeing police, dragging officer with car
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Police Department arrested a man on Monday after he tried fleeing from officers.
According to a press release, an OPD officer originally stopped the driver for traffic violations. During the stop, officers found the driver had a warrant and asked him to step out of the car, and the driver refused.
OPD says the driver than fled in his car, dragging the officer for approximately 20-30 yards before crashing and running away on foot into an unlocked building.
Officers say they were able to find the suspect hiding inside the building.
He was identified as 44-year-old Timothy Roberts.
According to a press release, Roberts was arrested for an outstanding warrant for failure to comply with the sex offender registration. In addition to his warrant, Roberts was also charged with the following:
- Assault - Police officer
- Burglary
- Possession of controlled substance
- Fleeing or evading police - motor vehicle
- Fleeing or evading police - on foot
- Resisting arrest
- No registration plates
- Failure to produce insurance card
OPD says Roberts has at least 19 arrest since the age of 18. Some of his previous charges include:
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Rape 3rd degree (4 counts)
- Sodomy 3rd degree (4 counts)
- Sexual abuse 3rd degree (4 counts)
- Terroristic threatening (3 counts)
- Failure to comply with sex offender registration
- Possession of controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense
- Criminal Possession of a forged instrument (6 counts)
- Theft of a firearm
- Receiving stolen property - vehicle
- Bail jumping
Officials say the officer was treated at a hospital for minor injuries and released.
Roberts was arrested and taken to the Daviess County Detention Center.
