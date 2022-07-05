Birthday Club
OPD: Man arrested after fleeing police, dragging officer with car

By Monica Watkins
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Police Department arrested a man on Monday after he tried fleeing from officers.

According to a press release, an OPD officer originally stopped the driver for traffic violations. During the stop, officers found the driver had a warrant and asked him to step out of the car, and the driver refused.

OPD says the driver than fled in his car, dragging the officer for approximately 20-30 yards before crashing and running away on foot into an unlocked building.

Officers say they were able to find the suspect hiding inside the building.

He was identified as 44-year-old Timothy Roberts.

Timothy Roberts
Timothy Roberts(Daviess County Detention Center)

According to a press release, Roberts was arrested for an outstanding warrant for failure to comply with the sex offender registration. In addition to his warrant, Roberts was also charged with the following:

  • Assault - Police officer
  • Burglary
  • Possession of controlled substance
  • Fleeing or evading police - motor vehicle
  • Fleeing or evading police - on foot
  • Resisting arrest
  • No registration plates
  • Failure to produce insurance card

OPD says Roberts has at least 19 arrest since the age of 18. Some of his previous charges include:

  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Rape 3rd degree (4 counts)
  • Sodomy 3rd degree (4 counts)
  • Sexual abuse 3rd degree (4 counts)
  • Terroristic threatening (3 counts)
  • Failure to comply with sex offender registration
  • Possession of controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense
  • Criminal Possession of a forged instrument (6 counts)
  • Theft of a firearm
  • Receiving stolen property - vehicle
  • Bail jumping

Officials say the officer was treated at a hospital for minor injuries and released.

Roberts was arrested and taken to the Daviess County Detention Center.

