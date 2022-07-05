OPD: Man arrested after fleeing police, dragging officer with car

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Police Department arrested a man on Monday after he tried fleeing from officers.

According to a press release, an OPD officer originally stopped the driver for traffic violations. During the stop, officers found the driver had a warrant and asked him to step out of the car, and the driver refused.

OPD says the driver than fled in his car, dragging the officer for approximately 20-30 yards before crashing and running away on foot into an unlocked building.

Officers say they were able to find the suspect hiding inside the building.

He was identified as 44-year-old Timothy Roberts.

Timothy Roberts (Daviess County Detention Center)

According to a press release, Roberts was arrested for an outstanding warrant for failure to comply with the sex offender registration. In addition to his warrant, Roberts was also charged with the following:

Assault - Police officer

Burglary

Possession of controlled substance

Fleeing or evading police - motor vehicle

Fleeing or evading police - on foot

Resisting arrest

No registration plates

Failure to produce insurance card

OPD says Roberts has at least 19 arrest since the age of 18. Some of his previous charges include:

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Rape 3rd degree (4 counts)

Sodomy 3rd degree (4 counts)

Sexual abuse 3rd degree (4 counts)

Terroristic threatening (3 counts)

Failure to comply with sex offender registration

Possession of controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense

Criminal Possession of a forged instrument (6 counts)

Theft of a firearm

Receiving stolen property - vehicle

Bail jumping

Officials say the officer was treated at a hospital for minor injuries and released.

Roberts was arrested and taken to the Daviess County Detention Center.

