ISP release preliminary autopsy results of boy killed in fireworks incident

Camrynn Ray McMichael
Camrynn Ray McMichael
By Mitchell Carter
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police say a preliminary autopsy indicates 11-year-old Camrynn Ray McMichael died from a head injury due to a firework mortar.

His death has been ruled accidental.

Troopers say this is an on-going investigation.

[Mom names 11-year-old boy killed in Mt. Vernon fireworks incident]

The incident happened around 9:45 Sunday night in the 900 block of Canal Street in Mt. Vernon.

Officials say West Elementary School will be open Thursday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Counselors will be available to talk with students.

A representative from the American Legion Post 5 in Mt. Vernon says they are accepting donations for an auction to help with funeral expenses. They’ve also set up an account at United Fidelity.

