Henderson Flash sit atop OVL’s North Division
By Monica Watkins and Tamar Sher
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Baseball games across the Tri-State were in full swing this Independence Day, especially in the Ohio Valley League.

Over in Henderson, the Flash are the top ranked team in the league’s north division.

The Flash joined the summer collegiate wooden bat league back in 2016, they’re now sitting atop the North division this season with a 21-6 record.

Last season, they finished in first place in the division with a 26-17 record, but fell to the number two ranked Dubois County Bombers in the playoffs - who were crowned champions of the 2021 season.

Flash are now 7-3 in their last 10 games. They faced the Hoptown Hoppers this Independence Day in a cross-division battle.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

