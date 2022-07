EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The City of Evansville will open a cooling center this week as the Tri-State is expected to experience extreme heat.

That will be at the CK Newsome Center.

Officials say it will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for anyone looking for a safe, indoor space to cool off.

