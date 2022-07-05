EPD welcomes 10 new officers.

Birthday Club
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department has 10 new officers.

They were sworn in at the CK Newsome Center Tuesday morning.

City Clerk Laura Windhorst administered the oath.

Evansville Police Department Assistant Chief Phil Smith presented the new officers with their badges.

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke was also present at the ceremony.

Below are the following officers that were sworn in Tuesday.

  • Leighton Reisinger
  • Jesse Neikirk
  • Corey Scott
  • Brant McGill
  • Jerron Miller
  • Alec McNeely
  • Colter Trueblood
  • Robert Hollis II
  • Trevis Bell
  • Robert Morrow

