EPD welcomes 10 new officers.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department has 10 new officers.

They were sworn in at the CK Newsome Center Tuesday morning.

City Clerk Laura Windhorst administered the oath.

Evansville Police Department Assistant Chief Phil Smith presented the new officers with their badges.

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke was also present at the ceremony.

Below are the following officers that were sworn in Tuesday.

Leighton Reisinger

Jesse Neikirk

Corey Scott

Brant McGill

Jerron Miller

Alec McNeely

Colter Trueblood

Robert Hollis II

Trevis Bell

Robert Morrow

