Dispatch: Coroner called to wreck in Warrick Co.

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Central Dispatch confirms a caller is reporting a car is wrapped around a telephone pole.

They say that happened on 4200 east State Road 68 in Warrick County between Coles Creek Road and Bethel Ramp.

Dispatch says emergency crews are on scene and have requested a coroner.

Our 14 News crew is heading that way. We will update this story once we learn more.

