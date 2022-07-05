Dispatch confirms EPD responding to shots fired call

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Central Dispatch confirms crews are responding to a shots fired call.

They say that happened on Sweetser and Morton around 10 p.m. Monday night.

Dispatch says another call came in for a person down in the same area.

At this time it has not been confirmed if those two calls are related.

Our 14 News crew is on scene and says they saw an ambulance driving away from the scene.

We will update this story as we continue to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.