Dangerous heat wave continues through Thursday

14 First Alert 7/5 - Midday
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Temperatures were skirting around the century mark on Tuesday afternoon. Heat index values hovered in the 105-110 range. The Tri-State remains under a heat advisory through Thursday. Only a few isolated storms will be possible each day. The only exception would be if a line of storms could form and move into the region from the north, but the odds of this happening are relatively low. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday will top out in the upper 90s with heat index values in the 105-110 range. Slightly cooler over the weekend as highs drop into the middle 80s. We will also have better chances for rain during the weekend as a weak cold front moves through.

