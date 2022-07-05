Crews work to clear overturned semi trailer
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Crews have been working for several hours to clear the trailer of an overturned semi in Gibson County.
Dispatchers tell us the accident happened just after 7 a.m. Crews were still working to clear the trailer when we drove by around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday.
It happened on the off ramp of I-64 westbound to I-69 southbound.
Dispatchers tell us no ambulances were called to the scene.
The trailer was hauling a load of beer.
