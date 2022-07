EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville water crews will be shutting down Shawnee Drive.

That’s from Veterans Memorial Parkway to Sunset Avenue.

It’s part of the Bee Slough Flood Gate Project.

Crews are working on the area to prevent water backflow into the Ohio River when it’s high.

That’s expected to start Tuesday and run through October.

