Boys & Girls Club of Evansville welcoming Congressman Bucshon

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Boys & Girls Club Evansville will welcome Congressman Larry Bucshon Tuesday.

He’s expected to highlight the youth summer programming that’s offered at the club.

Officials say his visit is a part of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s Summer JAM Session, where elected leaders show how the club gives youth access to essential tools through programs.

Officials tell us that kids spend more time out of school, which makes summer an important time to ensure youth needs are continuing to be a priority.

The Boys & Girls Club of Evansville’s Executive Director says they stay proactive in their summer programming to help decrease learning loss and promote healthy behavior.

