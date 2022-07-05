Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Boys & Girls Club of Evansville welcoming Congressman Bucshon

Boys & Girls Club of Evansville.
Boys & Girls Club of Evansville.(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Boys & Girls Club Evansville will welcome Congressman Larry Bucshon Tuesday.

He’s expected to highlight the youth summer programming that’s offered at the club.

Officials say his visit is a part of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s Summer JAM Session, where elected leaders show how the club gives youth access to essential tools through programs.

Officials tell us that kids spend more time out of school, which makes summer an important time to ensure youth needs are continuing to be a priority.

The Boys & Girls Club of Evansville’s Executive Director says they stay proactive in their summer programming to help decrease learning loss and promote healthy behavior.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Camrynn Ray McMichael
Mom names 11-year-old boy killed in Mt. Vernon fireworks incident
Matthew Orth
Police: Driver more than 3x legal alcohol limit crashes in Evansville
Car runs into Evansville home
Car hits house in Evansville
Massive fire in Carmi
Massive fire breaks out at old lumber yard in Carmi
Kurt Bies
Police: Man crashes while driving more than twice the legal alcohol limit

Latest News

Dispatch confirms EPD responding to shots fired call
Police: Teen shot in Evansville Monday night
EPD welcomes 10 new officers.
EPD welcomes 10 new officers
CK Newsome Community Center
Evansville opening cooling station this week
Final phase of work on First Ave. starting soon
Work on First Ave. entering last phase