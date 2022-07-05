Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

On Alert: Hazardous Heat

WFIE Alert Day
WFIE Alert Day(WFIE)
By Byron Douglas
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Heat Advisory continues through Thursday, and we are on alert for hazardous heat and elevated humidity. The Heat Index will soar (105-110) during the afternoon and early evening hours. The only relief from the heat will be scattered thunderstorms each afternoon. There is a marginal threat for a few severe thunderstorms with the primary concern damaging winds. Mostly sunny this afternoon with scattered afternoon thunderstorms as highs  ascend into the upper 90s. Tonight, mostly clear, and muggy as lows drop in the upper 70s.

Tuesday, mostly sunny with scattered afternoon thunderstorms as high temps remain in the upper 90s. The Heat Index will climb to near 110-during the afternoon. Also, there is a small threat for a few severe thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours.

ALERT DAYS:  TUE-THU/Hazardous Heat

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Camrynn Ray McMichael
Mom names 11-year-old boy killed in Mt. Vernon fireworks incident
Matthew Orth
Police: Driver more than 3x legal alcohol limit crashes in Evansville
Car runs into Evansville home
Car hits house in Evansville
Massive fire in Carmi
Massive fire breaks out at old lumber yard in Carmi
Kurt Bies
Police: Man crashes while driving more than twice the legal alcohol limit

Latest News

WFIE Alert Day
On alert for hazardous heat this week
7/4 11 a.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
7/4 11 a.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
7/1 Sunrise 14 First Alert
Our next heat wave begins today
7/4 Sunrise 14 First Alert Forecast
7/4 Sunrise 14 First Alert Forecast