Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

2-year-old believed to have drowned in Florida canal, police say

Police say a witness called 911 around 10:30 a.m. Friday to report what looked like a child in...
Police say a witness called 911 around 10:30 a.m. Friday to report what looked like a child in the canal behind the View Carlton Arms Apartments.(Bradenton Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) – A 2-year-old boy is believed to have drowned in a Bradenton canal Friday morning, police say.

Police say a witness called 911 around 10:30 a.m. to report what looked like a child in the canal behind the View Carlton Arms Apartments.

The witness pulled the child from the water and waited for help to arrive, police said. First responders arrived at the location within five minutes, but the boy died at the scene.

An investigation revealed that the boy lived at the apartment complex. The parents were located in their apartment and are working with police to piece together what happened.

While an official cause of death will be confirmed by the medical examiner, it is believed the toddler drowned, police said.

Copyright 2022 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Camrynn Ray McMichael
Mom names 11-year-old boy killed in Mt. Vernon fireworks incident
Matthew Orth
Police: Driver more than 3x legal alcohol limit crashes in Evansville
Car runs into Evansville home
Car hits house in Evansville
Massive fire in Carmi
Massive fire breaks out at old lumber yard in Carmi
Kurt Bies
Police: Man crashes while driving more than twice the legal alcohol limit

Latest News

New York man offers $10,000 for return of precious Torah stolen at Las Vegas convention
‘I just want it back’: Owner offers $10,000 for return of stolen Torah
Photo of Staff Sgt. Edward N. Kaneshiro, Spc. Five Dwight W. Birdwell, Spc. Five Dennis M....
Biden awards Medal of Honor to 4 for Vietnam heroism
WFIE Traffic Alert
Traffic Alert: Lane restrictions planned on Lynch Rd. for bridge repair
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Ave in Highland Park, Ill., on Monday,...
Police: Gunman fired more than 70 rounds at July 4 parade
A man pleads for the return of a priceless family heirloom after it was stolen last month in...
'I just want it back': Owner offers $10,000 for return of stolen Torah