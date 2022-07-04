Birthday Club
Uniontown Water Rescue responds to unconscious person in water

Newscast recording
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Agencies in Uniontown responded to an unconscious person in the water.

Uniontown Water Rescue posted photos of the rescue on Facebook.

They said that finding the person was difficult, but that a barge company was able tot give Henderson dispatch an exact location.

The patient was transferred back to the boat ramp where Deaconess EMS took over.

