Uniontown Water Rescue responds to unconscious person in water

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Agencies in Uniontown responded to an unconscious person in the water.

Uniontown Water Rescue posted photos of the rescue on Facebook.

They said that finding the person was difficult, but that a barge company was able tot give Henderson dispatch an exact location.

The patient was transferred back to the boat ramp where Deaconess EMS took over.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.