Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Tell City police arrest man after 2 state car chase

Logan Smith
Logan Smith(Tell City Police Department)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - The Tell City Police Department made an arrest following a car chase involving two counties and two states.

According to a Facebook post, around 11:00 p.m. Saturday police responded to Hagedorn Park in regards to a fight in which two people involved allegedly pointed a gun at a juvenile victim.

Officers say when they arrived on scene they saw a truck leaving the park. The driver of the truck then refused to stop for police who tried pulling them over.

Police say that’s when they began chasing the suspect which continued from Tell City through Cannelton and into Kentucky. The suspect continued leading multiple officers on the chase as he later drove back into Indiana.

The driver managed to avoid a tire deflation device that had been put out by a deputy with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, police say.

TCPD says as the truck continued fleeing police it turned onto Girl Scout Road. Due to the truck’s high speed, it went off the roadway and was stopped.

The driver of the truck was later identified as Logan Smith.

Logan Smith
Logan Smith(Tell City Police Department)

Police say Smith was arrested without further incident. A 19-year-old passenger in the truck was also identified and interviewed by police.

Officers say they found a handgun in the truck as well as numerous drugs.

While in police custody, officers say Smith spat on one of them and made threats.

Smith is facing multiple charges and is being held at the Perry County Detention Center on a $35,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Camrynn Ray McMichael
Mom names 11-year-old boy killed in Mt. Vernon fireworks incident
Man struck by lightning in Madisonville hospitalized, officials say
Gage Reisinger Mugshot
Evansville man charged for molesting child
EPD: One hospitalized after rollover crash on Big Cynthiana Rd.
The Jefferson Police Department reports an investigation of the Lankford Funeral Home and...
Investigators: Dozens of decomposed bodies found at funeral home

Latest News

Car runs into Evansville home
Car runs into Evansville home
Matthew Orth
Police: Driver more than 3x legal alcohol limit crashes in Evansville
11-year-old killed in Mt. Vernon fireworks incident
11-year-old killed in Mt. Vernon fireworks incident
Massive fire breaks out in Carmi
Massive fire breaks out in Carmi