Tell City police arrest man after 2 state car chase

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - The Tell City Police Department made an arrest following a car chase involving two counties and two states.

According to a Facebook post, around 11:00 p.m. Saturday police responded to Hagedorn Park in regards to a fight in which two people involved allegedly pointed a gun at a juvenile victim.

Officers say when they arrived on scene they saw a truck leaving the park. The driver of the truck then refused to stop for police who tried pulling them over.

Police say that’s when they began chasing the suspect which continued from Tell City through Cannelton and into Kentucky. The suspect continued leading multiple officers on the chase as he later drove back into Indiana.

The driver managed to avoid a tire deflation device that had been put out by a deputy with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, police say.

TCPD says as the truck continued fleeing police it turned onto Girl Scout Road. Due to the truck’s high speed, it went off the roadway and was stopped.

The driver of the truck was later identified as Logan Smith.

Logan Smith (Tell City Police Department)

Police say Smith was arrested without further incident. A 19-year-old passenger in the truck was also identified and interviewed by police.

Officers say they found a handgun in the truck as well as numerous drugs.

While in police custody, officers say Smith spat on one of them and made threats.

Smith is facing multiple charges and is being held at the Perry County Detention Center on a $35,000 bond.

