Red Barn Farm sunflower patch officially open for third season

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A fun activity for the summer months. Newburgh’s Red Barn Farm’s Sunflower Patch is now open for the season.

This is the farm’s third year doing the patch since its been in business.

Officials say people are welcome to take photos and clip their own fresh cut sunflowers.

Owner Megan Winka says not all the sunflowers are fully opened quite yet, but expects them to be in the next couple of weeks.

Winka is hoping more folks come out to the farm to enjoy the outdoors.

”We look to keep that vibe going and just keep people out on the farm,” Winka said. “[Keep people] out in nature cutting flowers, taking pictures and enjoying the good weather we’ve been having.”

The hours for the farm are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. or sundown, whichever comes first.

The prices for the patch are as follows:

Clipping Sunflowers: $10 for six sunflowers

Single field access for photos: $10 (one person being photographed)

Group field access for photos: $15 (More than one person being photographed)

To see updates on the sunflower patch, and for more information, people can visit the Red Barn Farm Facebook page for more information.

