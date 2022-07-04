Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Police: Man crashes while driving more than twice the legal alcohol limit

Newscast recording
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Jasper Police say a drunk driver crashed over the weekend.

They say Kurt Bies ran into a utility pole on Saturday.

Officers say he was taken to the hospital, where a test showed his BAC was .178. That’s more than twice the legal limit.

Police say Bies’ car was totaled.

He was taken to jail, but has since been released. He faces drunk driving charges.

Kurt Bies
Kurt Bies(Dubois Co. Jail)

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man struck by lightning in Madisonville hospitalized, officials say
Gage Reisinger Mugshot
Evansville man charged for molesting child
The Jefferson Police Department reports an investigation of the Lankford Funeral Home and...
Investigators: Dozens of decomposed bodies found at funeral home
Willie Henderson Jr. Mugshot
EPD: Missing child found with registered sex offender
EPD: One hospitalized after rollover crash on Big Cynthiana Rd.

Latest News

Large fire in Carmi, Illinois
Massive fire breaks out at old lumber yard in Carmi
Police: Drunk driver crashes in Jasper
Police: Drunk driver crashes in Jasper
Large fire breaks out at old lumber yard in Carmi
Large fire breaks out at old lumber yard in Carmi
Car hits house in Evansville
Car hits house in Evansville