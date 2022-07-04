Police: Man crashes while driving more than twice the legal alcohol limit

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Jasper Police say a drunk driver crashed over the weekend.

They say Kurt Bies ran into a utility pole on Saturday.

Officers say he was taken to the hospital, where a test showed his BAC was .178. That’s more than twice the legal limit.

Police say Bies’ car was totaled.

He was taken to jail, but has since been released. He faces drunk driving charges.

Kurt Bies (Dubois Co. Jail)

