Police: Driver more than 3x legal alcohol limit crashes in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say a driver had a BAC of .233 when he crashed Monday morning in Evansville.

It happened around 6 a.m. at Christ Road and Fares Ave.

Police say they found a car with damage to the front. They say the driver told them he ran into a wall down the road.

Officers say the wall was some landscaping at a home on Christ Road.

They say the driver, Matthew Orth, appeared to be drunk.

Officers say he admitted to being drunk and didn’t see the need to take field sobriety tests.

This is not Orth’s first arrest. In 2019, he was accused of nearly hitting a police officer while driving with a BAC of .259

