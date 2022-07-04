EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Our next heat wave begins today! A Heat Advisory has been issued for most of the Tri-State from 11 AM today until 9 PM Thursday.

We are starting the day with temperatures in the low 70s, but we will climb into the upper 80s to near 90° by lunchtime before topping out in the low to mid 90s this afternoon with heat index values around 102°.

A stray shower may pop up this afternoon, but most of us will stay dry. In general, the day will be mostly sunny.

Any rain that does develop will taper off as the sun sets, leaving us with dry skies by the time fireworks start going off across the Tri-State. It will still be very warm and muggy through the evening with temperatures gradually falling back through the 80s during those fireworks shows.

Tuesday will be very similar to today, except it will be even hotter. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with an isolated chance of rain in the afternoon. Morning lows will be in the mid 70s, then we will climb into the upper 90s Tuesday afternoon with heat index values around 109°.

There is a slightly higher chance of rain Wednesday and Thursday, but we are still not expecting any widespread rain. Our best chance of rain this week will be Friday evening into Saturday as a weak cold front moves through our region.

High temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 90s with heat index values in the triple digits Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The passage of that cold front will then drop our high temperatures back into the upper 80s to low 90s for the weekend.

