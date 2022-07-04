Otters Justin Watland named Frontier League Pitcher of the Week

Birthday Club
Evansville Otters to host preseason tryouts
By Monica Watkins and Tamar Sher
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Frontier League has named Evansville Otters pitcher Justin Watland the Pitcher of the Week.

According to a press release, Watland pitched two balls on the mound in starts against the Joliet Slammers and Gateway Grizzlies, earning wins in both.

On June 28, Watland struck out 11 hitters and allowed only one hit in seven shutout innings. Watland followed the great performance by going the distance against the Grizzlies on July 3, his second complete game effort of the season.

He finished the outing against Gateway with 10 strikeouts, one off his season-high he set in the previous start against the Slammers.

Officials say Watland finished the week pitching 16 innings, allowing just five hits, striking out 21 hitters, and finishing the week with a 1.13 ERA. Watland leads the league with 68 strikeouts this season.

Watland earned the second Frontier League Pitcher of the Week honor for Evansville in the 2022 season, as Tim Holdgrafer received the accolade on May 23.

Evansville finishes a four-game series at Gateway Monday evening before returning home for a six-game homestand against Schaumburg and Florence.

Watland is slated to start later in the week during the homestand at Bosse Field.

Courtesy of the Evansville Otters

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Evansville native Aaron Barrett announces retirement from baseball
Ohio Valley League Baseball Highlights: Bombers vs. Flash
Mount Carmel girls golf finishes in 8th place at the National Invitational
